Alarm as Covid infections spike in rural areas

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street on August 10, 2021 while wearing masks.The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya on August 10, 21021 increased to 213,756 after 1,183 people tested positive for the virus.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Counties around Mt Kenya previously seen as low-risk are experiencing a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases as residents drop their guard, with officials reporting more infections and deaths.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.