Alarm as condom shortage bites while Kenya fights with donors over taxation

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan government distributes approximately 180 million free condoms annually.
  • The programme is funded by the Global Fund and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Most public health facilities, hotels and restaurants are reporting shortage of the free condoms in due to another tax row between donors and the government.

