Ahmed Muhdhar: I’m leaving Chief Kadhi’s office with my head high

As his tenure comes to an end this year, Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar says he will walk out with his head held high.

Sheikh Muhdhar, the first Chief Kadhi under the 2010 Constitution, says despite the controversy surrounding the sighting of the moon – which marks the beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadhan, he does not regret standing up for his principles and beliefs.

The Chief Kadhi turns 60 this year and is expected to retire by November.

“I relied on the moon as sighted in East Africa. That is what I have done in the period I have been in office. I am happy with my work,” Sheikh Muhdhar told the Nation yesterday.

The sighting of the moon has become a controversial and trying topic for Muslim leaders and followers.

The problem is usually sparked by differences of opinion among the faithful, with some like Sheikh Muhdhar relying on local sighting while others determine the beginning and end of Ramadhan by the sighting of the moon anywhere in the world.

Rigorous interview

Muslim scholars argue that the faith allows both.

Moderating these differences is one of the challenges Sheikh Muhdhar has had to contend with during his 11 years as Chief Kadhi.

“This once-a-year happening can be frustrating and devastating. I have, however, learnt to be strong and prayed for unity. As Muslims in Kenya, our unity has always been our strength,” he said.

Aside from the moon-sighting debate, Sheikh Muhdhar has had to deal with critics who insist the position of the Chief Kadhi is by design the preserve of Muslims from the Coast.

He, refutes the claim. Sheikh Muhdhar says he underwent a rigorous interview that saw him compete with many others before finally getting the job.

“Before the Constitution was promulgated in August 2010, Chief Kadhis were handpicked or appointed,” Sheikh Muhdhar said.

“The process these days involves advertising the position. Only people with the right qualifications can be Chief Kadhi.”

He added that the 2010 Constitution paved the way for the appointment of Kadhis for different regions.

“The position can be taken by a person from any part of the country. You do not have to be from the Coast,” he said.

Sheikh Mudhar said regional kadhis are from many ethnic communities.

He added that Northeastern Kenya has produced the highest number of kadhis.

“Chances are that my successor will come from the region. The Deputy Chief Kadhi is from Northeastern Kenya. They got the jobs because of their qualifications. Kenyans need not be misled on this matter,” Sheikh Muhdhar added.

He said it is his wish to see his successor picked form Mt Kenya, Western, Nyanza, Eastern or any other region.

“I want that to happen since I support it,” he said.

Sheikh Muhdhar said 15 kadhi positions were advertised recently and urged those with qualifications to apply.

Preached unity

“The Chief Kadhi position will also be advertised when I retire. People need to apply instead of waiting to say it is reserved for particular regions, clans or ethnic communities,” he said.

So what does Sheikh Muhdhar plan to do in retirement?

The Chief Kadhi says he will continue preaching peace and unity among Muslims and Kenyans in general.

He says it is only through unity that Muslim voices can be heard and issues affecting them properly addressed.

“Unity will remain our strength. I am proud to have preached unity during my tenure as Chief Kadhi,” he said.

Sheikh Muhdhar is also proud to have stopped the collapse of troubled marriages.

The man whose job involves determining legal matters touching on divorce, marriage and inheritance said he is keen to see the Kadhis Act amended.