Agriculture, technology top agenda as Uhuru meets Irish foreign minister

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney meeting at State House Mombasa on July, 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on Friday discussed a wide array of bilateral and multilateral subjects of mutual interest to the two countries, top among them agriculture and technology transfer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.