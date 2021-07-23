Agriculture, technology top agenda as Uhuru meets Irish foreign minister

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on Friday discussed a wide array of bilateral and multilateral subjects of mutual interest to the two countries, top among them agriculture and technology transfer.

President Kenyatta expressed Kenya’s gratitude to Irish government for its financing of the one-million-pound Irish potato value-chain project and its decision to support Kenya’s dairy sector.

He cited the Irish potato value chain being implemented by the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) in Nyandarua County.

“We are very grateful for the collaboration we have in the agricultural sector. The results have been great. The collaboration in potato farming has made such a huge impact at the grassroots,” he said.

The two held talks at Mombasa State House in the presence of Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Mr Kenyatta welcomed Ireland’s decision to support Kenya’s dairy sector and encouraged the European nation to extend the same assistance to the beef sub-sector.

“We would appreciate help in this field (beef sub-sector) as it will go a long way in creating food stability amongst our people besides boosting meat exports from our livestock,” he said.

On technology transfer, the President said the country will continue partnering with Ireland through the Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) organisation.

He said YSK had given Kenyan youth a platform to incubate and exhibit their innovations through the annual national science and technology contest.

“Technology is one area where we are keen on improving as our youth are quite tech-savvy. We have invested heavily and collaboration in this field will be of mutual benefit to both our countries. I see tremendous opportunities with your help in the technology world,” the President said.

For his part, Mr Coveney thanked the President for the Kenyan government’s commitment to building strong relations with his country, noting that the potato project in Nyandarua County was a major success.

He expressed Ireland’s desire to expand its support to other sectors of the Kenyan economy, saying the European nation’s cooperation and support for science and technology projects was laying a firm foundation for the country’s economic prosperity.

“Cooperation through the YSK is also picking momentum and some of the members were able to come to Ireland and participate in some science events and competitions,” he said.