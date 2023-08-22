Agriculture PS’s son in gun scandal in Murang’a

Agriculture PS Kello Harsama’s 20-year-old son was on Monday briefly arrested in Murang’a County for having a pistol and 13 bullets.

However, the incident report that Murang’a South Security Committee prepared indicated that Roba Kello Phillip was armed on behalf of his father.

The report that was filed at the County police commander Mathiu Kainga’s office indicated that “the son said that he holds the firearm on behalf of his father and he produced a temporary permit ref: 005420.”

The report indicated that the permit was issued on May 24, 2023 and is valid until September 2, 2023.

This explanation, some of the top cops in Murang’a said, appeared irregular as there is no provision of temporary licences in arming civilians.

Trouble for the PS’s son started early morning when he was seen in Isiolo town boarding a car headed towards Nairobi.

A National Intelligence Service (NIS) brief that Nation.Africa saw sent out an alert that the car had three occupants—two men and a woman—and one of the occupants was armed and unruly.

The car’s number plate was circulated and Murang’a South sleuths laid an ambush at Kimorori area near Kenol town, and flagged down the car.

The driver cooperated and the occupants were ordered to lie on the tarmac face down with their hands behind them, leading to the recovery of the firearm.

The incident caused a traffic snarl-up on the busy Kenol-Embu highway with a curious crowd forming, but officers quickly bundled the three into their car and took them to Kenol police station for interrogation.

The Ceska pistol magazine holds 15 rounds of ammunition but police only found it with 13 live bullets, making them question where two missing bullets are.

The report further indicated that the trio was released after “consultations with county security bosses, the PS’s office and the chief armourer’s office”.

Cases of prominent people’s children misusing guns have been reported in the recent past, leading to a crackdown on firearms.

Last year, nominated MP David ole Sankok’s 15-year-old son shot himself using the father’s gun.

In November last year, the 13-year-old son of the then North Eastern police boss Patrick Macharia was reported to have shot himself using his father’s firearm in Nairobi’s Ruai estate.

In February 2017, Brian Kagwe, who was a United States International University (USIU) student, shot himself in Nairobi using his father’s firearm.