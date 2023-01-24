Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, two others guilty of contempt for failing to reinstate Agro-Chemical boss

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mithika Linturi and two other senior officials within the ministry are guilty of failing to reinstate Agro-Chemical and Food Company ( ACFC) boss Ashok Agarwal.

They have been ordered to attend court in person on February 21 to be sentenced.

High Court Judge Justice Antony Ndung’u gave the directive after establishing that Mr Linturi , Mr Mohammed Bulle and Timothy Ojwang defied a court order requiring them not to relieve Mr Agarwal of his duties.

Justice Ndung'u warned that a warrant of arrest will be issued should the trio fail to appear in court.

Justice Ndung’u said the CS and the other two respondents were served with the order prohibiting the removal of Mr Agarwal but ignored it.

Although Mr Linturi , Mr Bulle and Mr Ojwang had denied that they were not served with the order dated June 30, 2022 , the judge said they were lying as they were personally served with the order.

In the case, Mr Agarwal of Mehta International Limited (TML) says he had been appointed as the sole “manager and technical adviser of ACFC.”

TML says the contract was not renewed.

“The first contemnor (CS Agriculture) directed the board of directors not to renew the management contract, recruiting a managing director internally with concurrence of the ministry and review the Memorandum and Articles of Association of ACFC,” states Mr Linturi.

TML has been faulted by the contemnors for failing to disclose the decision terminating its contract and “views of the majority of ACFC board of directors that the Mangaing Director of the parastatatal must report directly to them.”

Mr Linturi had said his decision to terminate the contract of TML was mooted by the losses incurred over the years by ACDC at the expense of two other shareholders Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) and Kenya Development Corporation (KDC).

The three contemnor agitated that TML did not warrant to get the orders to have them thrown into jail accusing it of getting the orders to remain the manager of ACFC through non-disclosure of material evidence.

Mr Ojwang defended himself that he should not be jailed since he is an employee of the Agriculture ministry seconded to ACFC by the CS and therefore “cannot be held in contempt.”

But Justice Ndung’u said the three had been served personally with the court order stopping them from kicking out TML and Mr Agarwal from ACFC.

The judge said a State Counsel Ms Chimau, from the Attorney General’s office appeared for the three contemnors and sought to be served with the court order.

“The contemnors argument that they were not given a chance to defend themselves is false as several efforts were made as can be seen from the events and court records,” ruled Justice Ndung’u.

In his ruling the judge said: “Any lapse in enforcement of court orders is a sure invite to total breakdown of the law and order and the rule of law as we know it."

He said the inevitable result of failing to obey court orders and the law would be anarchy and an erosion of the social fabric.

“Any court that fails to enforce its orders has no business conducting any other trial as, of what use would such trial be if the outcome is pyrrhic,” said Justice Ndung’u.