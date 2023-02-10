Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi apoints new Kenya Dairy Board members
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has appointed new members to the Kenya Dairy Board.
In a gazette notice dated February 10, 2023, the CS named Mr Genesio Mugo as the new board chairperson for a period of three years.
The CS at the same time revoked the appointments of the previous board members.
The new board members include Brig. (Rtd.) Joseph Kamau Mburu, Abraham Kiplel Rugut, Mercy Karimi Mbogo, Mike Koross, Fatuma Abdi Haji, Gabriel Pulei, Josephine Moraa Omanwa and Beth Wangare Mbuthia.
The previous board members were Ignatius Kahiu, Kenneth Thimba, Roy Mugo Kaugi, Dishon Mwanzighe Mngoda, Mukina Kivuvani, Kennedy Gatheru, Monica Waithera Kareiithi and Philip Kipkoech Kibusie.
More follows…