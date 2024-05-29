Agency officials under fire for unaccounted Sh10bn in unclaimed assets

The leadership of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) is under a storm over allegations of misuse of more than Sh10 billion worth of Kenyans' unclaimed assets.

The authority's chief executive officer John Mwangi and board chairman Francis Kigo were at pains on Tuesday to explain the alleged misuse of Sh10 billion worth of unclaimed assets.

Appearing before the Senate Finance and Budget Committee chaired by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the two were grilled by senators over claims by nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba that the agency could not account for the unclaimed assets.

The senator pointed out that a report by auditors contracted by Ufaa had flagged over Sh10 billion in unclaimed funds as unaccounted for.

The agency has been struggling to trace the growing haul of unclaimed assets to their rightful owners, according to recent reports by the state-backed Auditor General.

Ms Orwoba, in her request for a statement before the Senate, had alleged that billions of shillings worth of unclaimed assets handed over to Ufaa by various institutions had been misappropriated.

The assets include what has mostly been left behind by deceased persons with financial and other institutions including idle cash, shares and dividends.

“There are discrepancies between what is declared by the institutions and what ends up at Ufaa. These are the gaps that we must investigate,” said Ms Orwoba.

She alleged collusion between Ufaa and banking officials, citing a case of New Fortis Sacco which allegedly had unclaimed assets worth Sh80 million but was suspiciously reduced to Sh848,000.

The lawmaker also cited another entity which she withheld its name as there is an ongoing court case, whose unclaimed assets were Sh200 million but also got reduced to below Sh1 million.

Sh1 billion unclaimed assets

Further, she claimed that over Sh1 billion unclaimed assets have suddenly found their owners who have claimed them yet the agency has no data corresponding to the claims.

“The account owners claimed their assets yet there are no supporting documents in terms of how the process was done,” she said.

The accusations follow years of rising concern over the reunification of the assets with their rightful beneficiaries.

She accused the agency of being in the process of securing a new system allegedly to erase records of all questions raised.

Senator Orwoba questioned why the agency’s ICT and Finance managers had their contracts not renewed despite a recommendation for the same by the Board, raising suspicions of a move to manipulate records.

While acknowledging that the contracts of the two former officers had come to an end, she hard-pressed Mr Mwangi to explain why they went against the Board’s advice.

“The two officers play a critical role in terms of safeguarding the unclaimed assets. Why did the CEO and the Board chair push for their firing, immediately I petitioned the Senate to launch investigations into the allegations?” posed Ms Orwoba.

Last month, the legislator asked the Senate to investigate the alleged misappropriation at the State agency.

In her statement, she wanted the Senate Finance and Budget Committee to establish the total amount of funds that have been remitted to the Ufaa over the last five years, as well as investigate discrepancies regarding unclaimed funds amounting to Sh10 billion.

The MP wanted the committee to establish why Ufaa incurred expenses of over Sh500 million for substandard audit services undertaken, stating the procedure used to procure the services of the audit firms and the role played by the Ufaa management in supervising the audits.

In March, the Authority said it currently holds Sh63 billion worth of unclaimed assets and have unified Sh2 billion and are on course to look for the owners of the assets.

Senior officers

Asked to respond to the allegations, the two senior officers irked the committee with their underwhelming responses, lack of documents and unpreparedness.

“You might assume that by speaking nicely, you will be able to evade the gist of the questions and what we want answers to on this matter,” said Mr Roba.

“If you do not have documents needed, then what we have been doing is an exercise in futility and will only validate the claims made by Senator Orwoba,” added the former Mandera governor.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale decried how the agency has created an opportunity for unscrupulous people to take advantage of the Fund.

“As the father of the law that established Ufaa, I did not know we had birthed such a monster. We must get down to the root cause of all the issues raised,” said the Senate Majority Whip.