Agencies clash on placing of civilian workers in National Police Service

Two State agencies are at loggerheads over the appointment and deployment of civilian staff in the National Police Service.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has asked Parliament to stop the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Interior Ministry from appointing and deploying civilians to hold positions or act in offices in the National Police Service (NPS).

The NPSC told Parliament that Article 234(3)(c)(iv) strictly bars the PSC from extending its mandate to cover offices or positions subject to NPSC and three other constitutional commissions.

The PSC’s mandate, lawmakers were told, cannot extend to Chapter Six commissions like the Parliamentary Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Teachers Service Commission, the NPSC or an office in the service of a county government.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, NPSC chief executive Peter Leley said the selective application of Article 234(3)(c)(iv) by the PSC and the Interior ministry is carefully executed in a manner that undermines the NPSC.

Mr Leley told the committee chaired by Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba that the NPSC has civilian employees who are working in the NPS who are equally under the PSC, creating an overlap in performing human resources functions.

He said a majority of these staff are PFM and National Government Administration Officers.