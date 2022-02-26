Aga Khan University commits to fight against global warming

AKU convocation

The President and Vice Chancellor of Aga Khan University Sulaiman Shahabuddin (left), Nation staff Augustine Sang (centre) and Princess Zahra Aga Khan during the Aga Khan University’s Global Convocation Ceremony   yesterday in Nairobi.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvia Muia

What you need to know:

  • The project has received over US$6 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health in the United States.
  • The details emerged during the Aga Khan University’s Global Convocation led by Princess Zahra Aga Khan. 

The Aga Khan University has committed to becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, in what will make it the first institution in East Africa do so.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.