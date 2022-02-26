Aga Khan University commits to fight against global warming

The Aga Khan University has committed to becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, in what will make it the first institution in East Africa do so.

The institution, in conjunction with the University of Michigan, is also working on a project that uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to identify individuals at risk of future health problems.

The project has received over US$6 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health in the United States. The details emerged during the Aga Khan University’s Global Convocation led by Princess Zahra Aga Khan.

Speaking on behalf of the chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, Princess Zahra congratulated the 664 students who graduated during the ceremony. It was held simultaneously in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Pakistan. The main event was, however, streamed live from Nairobi.

“No AKU class has worked harder for this moment than you have. The last two years challenged you with lockdowns, quarantines and isolation.

“In the years to come, you will always be able to look back and draw strength from your achievements during this momentous period,” she said.

The chief guest was Dr Peter Kalmus, the author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution. As a climate scientist and activist, he challenged the graduates to contribute to global knowledge and innovation and demand climate justice.

“Climate disasters will get worse before they get better. But we could stop all this, if we make the collective choice to treat climate breakdown as an emergency,” he said.

Contribution to the community

During the event, the president and vice chancellor, Sulaiman Shahabuddin, reminisced about his days at the learning institution.

“I remember watching my daughter graduate from AKU’s Medical College. By my side was my wife, Zeenat, herself an alumna. Little did I know I would be standing on this podium a few years later while my family looked on.

“Certainly, when I stepped onto the AKU campus as a 22-year-old purchasing officer and a newly minted MBA, I could not have imagined that one day I would return to the university in my present role,” he said.

East African Community Secretary, Dr Peter Mathuki, was among the guests who attended the ceremony in support of the university’s contributions to the community.

The students received diplomas and degrees from AKU’s medical colleges, schools of Nursing and Midwifery, the Institutes for Educational Development, Graduate School of Media and Communications and the Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations.

Nation Media journalists Augustine Sang and Victor Odhiambo were among the graduands.