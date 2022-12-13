Aga Khan's Vice Provost Peter Gatiti elected new KLA chairperson

Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Associate Vice Provost Professor Peter Gatiti has been elected as the Kenya Libraries Association (KLA) new chairperson.

Prof Gatiti, who also doubles up as the university librarian, takes over from Lukenya University Vice Chancellor Professor Constantine Nyamboga.

The new KLA chairperson oversees AKU’s global network of 12 libraries dispersed in six countries across three continents situated in Pakistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and the UK.

His research interests focus on libraries and information science, systematic reviews, evidence-based practice, bibliometric analysis and knowledge management.

In the elections conducted Friday last week, Mary Kinyanjui of Kenya National Library Services was elected as the vice chairperson and Kisii University's Lilian Gisesa as secretary.

Ms Kinyanjui takes over from Moses Isutsa of Pwani University, and Ms Gisesa replaces Ms Lucy Kigen from Swaminarayan Academy, Mombasa.

The Treasurer position went to Christine Tuitoek of Central Bank of Kenya taking over from Maseno University's Nduku Charles Kilei, Nation Media Group's librarian Maria Wambua was elected as KLA's editor replacing Cary Francis Oyier from Rongo University while Wilson Kabuchio from Nyandarua National Polytechnic retained his position as the Registrar.

Mr Isaac Nyarigoti is the only former office holder who retained his position as the Association’s Chief Executive Officer.

The elections were conducted during a three-day conference of Kenya library and information professionals at Garden Hotel in Machakos County which ended on December 9, 2022.

During the conference, Kenyan libraries were challenged to fully integrate smart technology in their operations to enhance exchange of information goods and services in a world that is going digital.

Prof Nyamboga emphasised that with the changing information systems, knowledge management requires performance with agility and therefore, traditional libraries have to re-engineer their modes of operation to keep up.

“There are enormous possibilities provided by information and the traditional libraries can't manage the vast information resources available without adopting technology in their operations,” said Prof Nyamboga.

For his part, Prof challenged universities and knowledge institutions to play a critical role in the achievement of sustainable development goals by virtue of the information they provide to inform policy around the areas.

Research funds

However, Prof Emeritus Ratemo Michieka, the chairperson of the National Research Fund said that while other professionals are busy writing proposals, librarians never apply for research funds and seem to be content.

“Library’s visibility must be felt. If librarians are present in a meeting, they must speak. They must talk and be felt. They must argue their case strongly.”

Ms Mutheu Kasanga, Lukenya University Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Infrastructure, said information providers must retool themselves to serve an increasingly tech-savvy crop of users.

“They need to put their libraries on social media platforms like Facebook and show people what they are doing,” said Ms Kasanga.