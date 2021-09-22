AG wants case on DP Ruto security changes thrown out

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki has asked a court to throw out a case challenging the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers from Deputy President William Ruto’s security team.

The AG, responding to a petition filed by two private citizens seeking reinstatement of the GSU guards at Dr Ruto’s official residences, says the Inspector General of Police cannot be given directions on how to assign duties or deploy police officers.

While defending the decision made by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and commander of the GSU, the AG said the petition was premised on hearsay.

In his court filings, Mr Kariuki says petitioners, Mr Miruru Waweru and Ms Angela Mwikali, failed to specifically outline and present evidence of any of the claims contained in the court documents.

In the matter filed through lawyer Elias Mutuma, the petitioners argue that the withdrawal of the GSU officers from DP Ruto's residences last month was against the law and the Constitution and politically instigated.

The GSU officers from the G-Company were replaced by officers drawn from the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) unit.

The petitioners say the withdrawal of the GSU officers will hamper the Deputy President’s performance of his constitutional duties and that a security lapse could threaten national peace and order and bring shame, ridicule and dishonour to the office of the national executive.

They want the court to order that the GSU officers be reinstated.

They further argue that the withdrawal of the GSU officers violated Chapter 8 Section 5(e) of Police Service Standing Orders, which says the GSU commandant is responsible for security of the President, the Deputy President, State House and state lodges.

But the AG argues the court has no authority to grant the orders sought by the petitioners in respect of matters within the exclusive mandate of the Inspector-General.

"Mr Waweru and Ms Mwikali have failed to demonstrate that the Inspector General and the GSU commandant have acted ultra vires so as to justify interference with their decision making. The petitioners have failed to appreciate the role of the Inspector-General vis-à-vis his duties in the employment, assignment, promotion, suspension or dismissal of any member of the National Police Service," says the AG.

In the grounds of opposition drawn by senior State Counsel Mitchelle Omuom, the AG further argues that there is no evidence of public outcry, tension and anxiety among the citizenry.

Additionally, he says the two have not demonstrated the nexus between their constitutional rights and the actions taken by the State in relation to the changes to the security of DP Ruto's residences.

"The petitioners have failed to appreciate that there is an ongoing pandemic and the Ministry of Health has provided guidelines with regard to public gatherings during the pendency of the Covid-19 pandemic," states the AG.

Mr Kihara describes the petition as vague and filed with glaring conjectures, adding that it does not raise issues for constitutional interpretation by the court.

The two petitioners, who are also officials of the Thirdway Alliance Party, say there is no justifiable reason for downgrading the security of DP Ruto in a society with an established Constitution and other laws and where the rule of law takes precedence.

They want the police boss restrained from curtailing and denying Dr Ruto access to any official office or residence designated for the Deputy President.

During the mention of the case yesterday, the petitioners' lawyer abandoned the application to have the GSU officers reinstated pending the determination of the main case.

He chose to proceed straight to the petition, a move that was allowed by Justice James Makau so as to fast-track the hearing and determination.

The judge also directed that if any party wished to have the office of the Deputy President enjoined as an interested party to the suit, they should file an application within seven days.