AG seeks to join Sh100m property case of missing Belgian woman

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki has sought to be enjoined in the Sh100 million property case involving missing Belgian woman Dysselleer Mereille Lesoipa.

In an application filed at the High Court in Nakuru, the AG through state counsel Sonia Wanjeri seeks to be enjoined in the succession matter filed by Ms Lesoipa’s lawyer Harry Gakinya.

The move follows a stalemate that has lasted for months pitting the lawyer and the police over what should become of Mereille's estate.

Mr Gakinya wants to be allowed to execute the will purportedly drafted by Ms Lesoipa, the police on the other hand sought to have the proceedings terminated after accusing the lawyer of using forged documents before the court.

Following the impasse, the court had ordered the parties to seek legal advice and agree on how to proceed with the matter.

Justice Teresia Matheka on May 17 had advised the police to seek legal advice on how to proceed with their application which they sought to terminate the succession proceedings.

But when the matter was mentioned on Monday the court was informed of an application filed by the AG seeking to be enjoined as an interested party.

In the application, the AG claims to be in possession of crucial information that will help the court in determining the matter.

Ms Wanjeri further told the court that the AG is intending to file an application to terminate the proceedings which allegedly is based on fraud, illegality and concealment of material facts by the lawyer.

“It is in the interest of justice and fairness that the applicant be enjoined as an interested party in this suit,” read the application in part.

According to the AG, documents used in the case, including the death certificate of Ms Lessoipa were forged and obtained fraudulently by Mr Gakinya.

The Belgian, who migrated to Kenya in 1993 after marrying a Samburu dancer Emmanuel Lesoipa, went missing in June 2018.

By the time of her disappearance she was living in Nakuru where she moved from Maralal, Samburu after divorcing her husband.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Mr Gakinya and charged him with Ms Lesoipa’s murder.

He was charged alongside his cousin Lucy Waithera, who was Ms Lessoipa’s hairdresser and best friend.