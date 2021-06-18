Attorney General Kihara Kariuki
AG, Prisons court blunder that will see convicts go free earlier

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • State counsel’s office failed to put up a defence but tried to have the case reopened, which saw it chided ‘dereliction of duty’.
  • Some judges and magistrates would offer a lighter sentence if a convict had spent considerable time in remand.

Vincent Sila Jona was set to serve a 25-year jail term for his role in the murder of Philes Ndulu Kin’uu, meaning the 41-year-old was not expected to walk out of prison until 2044.

