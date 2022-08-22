AG Kariuki supports case challenging IEBC postponement of elections

Attorney General (AG) Kihara Kariuki has supported a case by three Mombasa residents seeking to compel the electoral commission to conduct postponed elections in eight electoral areas on a date not later than August 30.

Through deputy chief litigation counsel Janet Lang’at, the AG says that there is no disaster, state of emergency or reason to believe that a serious breach of peace will occur if the election were to be held on August 23 as scheduled.

In his grounds supporting the case, the AG says there is no nexus between the alleged intimidation, harassment and profiling of the electoral agency staff who performed their duties at the national tallying centre and elections in the affected areas to warrant a postponement.

He further says that the decision to indefinitely postpone the elections was reached without public participation.

The AG’s grounds in support of the case were filed as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), through its chairperson Wafula Chebukati, said during a news conference that elections in the eight electoral areas will be held on August 29.

Election date

The case was adjourned until Wednesday when the court will be informed of the ‘official’ position concerning the election date.

This was prior to the court being informed of the IEBC’s news conference announcing the new election date after meeting with some candidates in the affected electoral areas.

“The case can be mentioned on Wednesday to give IEBC time if there is need to gazette the date,” lawyer Willis Oluga, representing the three residents, told the court.

The electoral agency and Mr Chebukati were not represented during the mention of the case on Monday before High Court judge Stephen Githinji.

Messrs Thani Mohamed, Moses Aran and Kevin Nzuki also want a declaration that the decision of the IEBC and Mr Chebukati to postpone the elections from Tuesday August 23, to an unspecified date is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

IEBC had postponed gubernatorial elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties and parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South and Rongai constituencies. Also postponed were elections in Nyaki West and Kwa Njenga wards.

They argue that they have been disfranchised by IEBC’s decision to postpone the elections for the second time.

The petitioners claim that IEBC and Mr Chebukati have not indicated that there was a breach of peace in Mombasa or the other seven electoral areas and that the Ministry of Interior is unable to offer security to warrant postponement of the elections as a result of alleged intimidation of staff at the national tallying centre.

Through Mr Oluga, the petitioners also argue that by postponing the elections for governor in Mombasa, the electoral agency has allowed the current governor and the county executive to continue being in office beyond their term.

“Since the term of the current governor and the county executive has expired, the county government of Mombasa as constituted cannot make any executive decision thereby impeding delivery of service to the people of Mombasa,” part of the petition states.

The petitioners also say that IEBC and Mr Chebukati’s action to postpone the elections was driven by malice and desire to achieve ulterior motives rather than protection and observance of the law.

They claim that the electoral agency’s objective in the first postponement was to achieve low voter turnout in Mombasa and the other electoral areas in order to swing the presidential vote in favour of Mr Chebukati’s preferred candidate.

“Indeed, the voter turnout in Mombasa for the purpose of the presidential vote was very low, compared to other counties where elections were not postponed,” the petitioners say.

Presidential results

They also claim another objective was to fight back following a dispute that ensued after the declaration of the presidential results, where IEBC commissioners were split with four of them accusing Mr Chebukati of failing to conduct tallying and verification of the presidential election results in accordance with the law.

“Mr Chebukati should not be permitted to punish the petitioners, voters in Mombasa, Kakamega county, Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South and Rongai constituencies and Nyaki West and Kwa Njenga wards because of the reasons cited by IEBC and Mr Chebukati which are outside the law,” argue the petitioners.

They also argue that the Elections Act does not permit the postponement of elections because of errors on the ballot papers.

The petitioners want the Ministry of Interior compelled to declare the date scheduled for the postponed elections as a public holiday in order to give voters in those areas an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights without fear of being victimised for missing work.

According to the petitioners, the Ministry of Interior is mandated to ensure safety and security in the country during elections and at all times thus the electoral agency fears that its staff are being harassed and intimidated can be easily handled by the ministry so that it can conduct the elections next Tuesday or on a near date.

“The Ministry of Interior can easily address alleged fears raised by IEBC and Mr Chebukati regarding safety and security of IEBC staff although the fears are insincere because they do not affect the staff in the eight electoral areas where the elections were postponed,” the petition states.

They also argue that the electoral agency has made the elections for Mombasa county governor irregular and unpredictable and have created unwarranted restrictions on their right and right of voters in Mombasa to regular elections.