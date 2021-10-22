AG backs Gichuru, Okemo in dispute over extradition to Jersey

The Attorney-General has sided with graft suspects Samuel Gichuru and Chris Okemo in fighting the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over their extradition to the island of Jersey for theft of public funds and money laundering.

The AG yesterday urged the Supreme Court to find that DPP Noordin Haji has no legal mandate to start extradition proceedings, echoing the suspects' lawyers, Fred Ngatia and Waweru Gatonye.

The AG said the process involves international relations, which fall within the constitutional mandate of the national Executive.

Mr Ngatia, for Mr Okemo, yesterday told the court that the basis of the extradition is a multilateral or bilateral treaty between the governments.

He said that though a foreign country may request extradition of a suspect for prosecution, the legal process is reciprocal and the AG has the final say on surrendering the fugitive.

The lawyer argued that under the law, the AG can even cancel the warrant of arrest and have the fugitive released from police custody.

"As provided in Article 157, the DPP’s powers are to prosecute offences in Kenya and offences that are against Kenyan law,” Mr Ngatia.

“In extradition, the fugitive has not done wrong against Kenyan law. He is said to have offended the laws of Jersey island. So the DPP has no role to play in the extradition process."

Court of appeal squashes extradition order for Okemo, Gichuru

Mr Gatonye, for Mr Gichuru, said extradition proceedings are special international proceedings founded upon international relations

Opposing the DPP's bid to have Mr Okemo and Mr Gichuru sent to Jersey to face corruption and money laundering charges, Mr Gatonye emphasised that extraditing offenders is an Executive or ministerial act. The DPP has no role to play in the process, he said.

"The extradition proceedings are wholly trade and are neither civil nor criminal proceedings. The office that is competent to carry out extradition is the Attorney-General, being also a member of the Executive,” he said.

“He is an appointee to the Cabinet by the President and given the repository to ensure Kenya’s international obligations are fulfilled."

For his part, the AG, through State counsel Emmanuel Bitta and Kamau Waigi, supported the suspects’ arguments and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the DPP’s appeal.

Mr Bitta said neither the Constitution nor the ODPP Act expressly confers on the DPP the responsibility to conduct foreign relations on behalf of the republic.

"The 2013 ODPP Act does not give the DPP the powers to conduct extradition or provide mutual legal assistance. Section 5(2) of the Mutual Legal Assistance Act designates the office of the Attorney-General as the central authority to perform the functions of mutual legal assistance,” he said.

Asked by the five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, why a country would wish to extradite its citizen, Mr Bitta said that it is a political decision. The other justices on the bench are Njoki Ndung'u, Smokin Wanjala, Mohammed Ibrahim and William Ouko.

The court heard that countries are confined to their territorial laws and do not have a mechanism for prosecuting suspects outside their jurisdiction except by way of treaties and reciprocation.

The DPP moved to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal quashed the extradition of Mr Okemo and Mr Gichuru in March 2018. The appellate court said the process had been wrongly initiated by the DPP.

At the centre of the dispute between the AG and the DPP is who has the legal authority to process the extradition request received by the Kenyan government through the office of the Attorney-General on June 6, 2011. It was sent by the United Kingdom on behalf of the attorney-general of Jersey.

The DPP, through prosecutors Taib Ali Taib and Victor Mule, yesterday contended that because the extradition proceedings were criminal in nature, the AG has no role to play.

They also said that under Article 156 of the Constitution, the AG has no powers in relation to criminal proceedings, which include extradition proceedings. They said the process should be shielded from political interference.

"It would be sad if such proceedings were to be initiated based on political rather than legal considerations. It’s not true that the DPP is not accountable to anyone,” Mr Taib said.

“He is accountable to the Constitution and the system of jurisprudence and the law itself. He is accountable to Parliament, the Senate, and the Public Service Commission."

The Supreme Court judges asked why the legal confusion exists. Mr Gatonye said that when the extradition request came to Kenya, it landed in the AG’s office. At that time, in 2011, the ODPP was a department in the office of the AG.