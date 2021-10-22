File

News

Prime

AG backs Gichuru, Okemo in dispute over extradition to Jersey

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Attorney-General has sided with graft suspects Samuel Gichuru and Chris Okemo in fighting the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over their extradition to the island of Jersey for theft of public funds and money laundering.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.