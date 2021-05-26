General Robert Kibochi
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

After KMC takeover, military to start money-making projects

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the new budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year, the ministry notes that it continues to face a number of challenges in delivering its mandate.
  • These include the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and national security.

The Defence ministry is planning to start revenue-generating activities, following budget cuts that have also marginally affected the security docket. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.