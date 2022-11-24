After Dida, another Kenya’s Super Tusker “Lugard” is dead

Barely three weeks after the discovery of the remains of the largest East African female tusker elephant named Dida at Tsavo East National Park, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced the death of another celebrated Kenyan elephant, Lugard.

According to KWS, Lugard died as a result of old age.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of Tsavo’s iconic and majestic Super Tuskers named Lugard, who has just passed away from old age,” KWS said.

Lugards’ carcass was discovered on Monday during a regular reconnaissance fly over Tsavo West National Park by the Conservation Officer and Pilot, Joseph Kimaile.

The KWS, and Tsavo Trust immediately launched an emergency ground response team to verify the situation where they found out that Lugard’s death was caused by natural causes relating to old age, and that both tusks were found intact and subsequently recovered.

“There is no doubt that Lugard is the father of numerous elephants and is likely that his offsprings will become Super Tuskers because of his rare "large tusk" genes. Nevertheless, it is always sad to lose an elephant, let alone a Super Tusker,” KWS said in a statement.

In a determined approach to better safeguard these ambassadors of the elephant world, Tsavo Trust and KWS launched the Tsavo "Big Tusker Project" 10 years ago with the goal of providing more security and protection to the legendary Tuskers.

The death of Lugard comes as the country continue to experience a severe drought that has not speared the wildlife.

According to the recently released data by the Mistry of Tourism, 205 elephants had succumbed to the drought.

Early this month, the government initiated the plans to feed the wildlife animals by availing hay and water at the parks.