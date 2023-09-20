Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards partners with NMG for the second year running

The Afrika Mashariki Awards (AMTA), an initiative of the Ministry of Transport with Nation Media Group as one of the partners, is back for its second edition.

AMTA seeks to restore normalcy on the roads through awards that motivate commercial vehicles to operate in accordance with traffic laws.

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the nominees for the 2nd edition of the AMTA Awards on Tuesday, Meshack Edgar Obota, the founder of the awards, said commercial vehicle operators, especially those engaged in passenger transport, should obey traffic rules, which in turn will ensure the safety of passengers.

"Coming together every year for AMTA is our way of celebrating excellence in the transport sector and recognising good behaviour on the road as part of our 5-year strategy," he said.

Matatu operators in the country have long been accused of flouting traffic rules, leading to a high number of road deaths, and the organisers want to use these awards as a tool to correct this.

"Matatus are often blamed for road rage. But it's important to note that the association operates in 42 districts, and in collaboration with AMTA, we are committed to raising awareness on road safety," said Ms Patricia Mutheu, CEO of the Matatu Owners Association.

NMG Team Leader, Ms Lisa Owiti urged everyone to embrace the journey and celebrate the progress made in the sector.

"With the support of all industry stakeholders, we're well on our way to making this year's event a success. At AMTA, we dream of transport that knows no boundaries," she said.

The Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards is the first of its kind in Kenya and East Africa to recognise excellence in the transport industry. The awards are preceded by a nomination/media night and a three-day transport expo.

The Transport Expo starts on Wednesday and culminates in a gala night next month.

The awards will be given to transport companies that have exceeded passenger expectations in terms of service.

According to the organisers, who include private companies as well as various government agencies in the sector, including the National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

"Transport is one of the most important aspects of our daily lives, whether it's getting to work or school on time or receiving vital deliveries," the organisers said in a statement.

Like last year, this year's awards will only feature Kenyan companies, but will be extended to other East African countries in the future.