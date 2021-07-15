World War I African memorials
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Despised in life and death: Story of African world war fighters

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Lucy Mkanyika

When World War I broke out, Voi in Taita Taveta became the overnight headquarters of the High Command of the conflict that happened between 1914 and 1918.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ICC commits lawyer Paul Gicheru to trial

  2. South Africa calls up army reserves

  3. Major changes as UoN moves to fill new positions

  4. Omar Lali set to testify last in Tecra inquest

  5. Covid-19: Kigali under total lockdown

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.