Breaking News: Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

Zuma 'homecoming' prayers draw thousands in South Africa

Zuma prayers

People gather during a collective "welcome prayer" for former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, on October 14, 2021, following his release from prison on medical parole last month.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The crowd moved as one under a sweltering sun Thursday in South Africa's port city of Durban to pray for ex-president Jacob Zuma and welcome his release on medical parole.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.