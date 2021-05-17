Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (3)

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

After more than 15 years of delays, the trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma on hundreds of counts of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering began on Monday in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, only to be immediately adjourned.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.