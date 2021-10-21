Zimbabwe-South Africa border
Zimbabwe-South Africa border backlogged again

By  Chris Erasmus

What you need to know:

  • The latest backlog has seen more than 20 kilometres of traffic backed up from the border crossing.
  • South Africa's Road Freight Association has voiced its concern over the situation at Beitbridge.


One of Africa's most important road routes is again congested at the Beitbridge border crossing from South Africa to Zimbabwe – for the second time in just over a year.

