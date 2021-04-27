Zimbabwe sells rights to hunt 'endangered' elephants

elephants

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said elephant hunting was allowed during the country's April to October rainy season.

Photo credit: File | Pool

By  AFP

Zimbabwe is selling rights to shoot up to 500 elephants this year to generate public revenue, the country's wildlife agency said Monday, weeks after the animals were listed as endangered.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.