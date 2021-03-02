Zimbabwe’s vice president resigns amid sex scandal

An online publication ZimLive has in recent days published audio recordings of phone conversations it claims are of Mohadi apparently soliciting sex from several women.


By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwe's Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has resigned after he became embroiled in a sex scandal involving married women.

