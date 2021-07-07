Zimbabwe's new biggest banknote is worth just $0.60

A man counts a wad of the new Zimbabwean ten-dollar notes received from an ATM outside a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe in May 2020.

Photo credit: Jekesai Njikizana | AFP

By  AFP

Zimbabwe's central bank on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new 50-dollar note, the country's highest denomination, worth only around $0.60 in US currency.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why there’s a huge gap between Covid cases and recoveries

  2. PRIME Raila: My terms for Nasa trio

  3. PRIME Jubilee: Uhuru allies divided over rebrand

  4. South Sudan: War and hunger scar world's newest country

  5. From hope to despair: South Sudan marks 10 troubled years

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.