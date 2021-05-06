Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants to cut population size

elephants zimbabwe

Elephants at a watering hole near the Ivory Lodge Campsite, on the outskirts of Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

Photo credit: File | Andrea Sachs | Washington Post 

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwe is considering mass killing of elephants for the first time since 1988 in a bid to reduce the 100,000 strong population of the animals and protect the environment. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.