Zimbabwe mini-polls marred by deaths, violence

A wave of violence continues to rock Zimbabwe ahead of March 26 by-elections, with an opposition supporter being killed at a rally in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home town of Kwekwe at the weekend.

Police say 17 other supporters of the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa were seriously injured when suspected supporters of President Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF party attacked the rally.

On Monday, detectives said they had arrested 16 suspects in connection with the violence, which comes at a time when political parties are intensifying their campaigns ahead of the crucial polls.

Mr Chamisa, leader of the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was in the middle of his address when the attackers pounced.

The attack triggered a near stampede as thousands of people scurried for cover.

Mr Chamisa was temporarily moved away from the stage by his security, but later returned to the podium to finish his speech.

Police said the victim Mboneni Ncube, 35, was stabbed with a sharp object in the rib cage area by the assailants who were armed with iron bars, machetes, spears and stones.

Mr Fadzayi Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, said Mr Ncube “was attacked with a spear and murdered in broad daylight” by what she said were “Zanu PF thugs.”

“His only crime was to believe in a brighter Zimbabwe where all are free,” he said.

In a brief statement, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the violent incident, which occurred in Kwekwe in which one person died.”

Uneven playing ground

Civil society organisations blamed the chaos on alleged partisan policing and lack of tolerance by the ruling party.

“It is regrettable that ahead of the March 26 by-elections, we continue to witness acts of political violence emanating from the unholy alliance between law enforcement agents and the ruling party, Zanu PF,” said Crisis Zimbabwe, which represents over 40 local civil society organisations.

“Such a scenario has created an uneven playing ground ahead of the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 national elections.

“We deplore the partisan conduct of law enforcement agents and reiterate that law enforcement agents should be apolitical in their conduct of duty.”

European Union’s head of delegation to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen described the killing of Mr Ncube as “heinous act of political violence, which has to be condemned.”

“Those responsible need to be brought to justice and a level playing field for campaigning must be guaranteed,” Ambassador Olkkonen wrote on Twitter.

“Sincere condolences for the loss of life and a speedy recovery to victims.”

The EU recently renewed an arms embargo imposed on Zimbabwe in 2002, citing lack of progress in political reforms and State-sponsored attacks on the opposition.

Zimbabwe will hold by-elections to fill 12 parliamentary seats and 103 local government vacancies on March 26 after lifting a two-year ban on polls, citing threats posed by Covid-19.

The mini poll is seen as a dry-run for the 2023 general election where President Mnangagwa, 80, will face off with 44-year-old Chamisa for the second time following the former’s ascendancy after the military coup that ousted long time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Six people were shot dead by the army in August 2018 in the capital Harare during a protest against delays in the release of presidential elections results, which were disputed.