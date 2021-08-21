Zimbabwe man charged with murder over child bride death

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Momberume was charged with murder for failing to take his wife to hospital when she went into labour pain, despite "realising that there was a real risk or possibility that his conduct... might cause death", court documents showed.
  • He was also charged with having sex with a minor and remanded in custody without entering his plea.

Zimbabwean authorities on Friday charged a man with murder after his 14-year-old wife died at a religious shrine last month of complications due to childbirth.

