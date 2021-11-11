Zimbabwe judge tosses out president 'nude' picture case

Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba tossed out the charges on Tuesday, saying the state had failed to prosecute them after more than a year.

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A Zimbabwean judge has thrown out a case against a couple who shared a photoshopped nude photo of the country's president on a WhatsApp group, their lawyer said Wednesday.

