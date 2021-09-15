Zimbabwe imposes Covid vaccine on churchgoers

Zimbabwe's parliament on Tuesday banned anyone not vaccinated against Covid-19 from attending church services, the latest in a series of measure to boost uptake of the coronavirus jab.

The southern African country had already made the vaccine mandatory for civil servants and teachers earlier this month.

Getting vaccinated is also a prerequisite for trading in markets, working out at gyms, frequenting restaurants and sitting university exams.

"With regards to churches, Cabinet has resolved that only vaccinated congregants can attend," said a statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Zimbabwe's under-supplied vaccine centres have struggled to keep up with growing demand fuelled by the jab-linked restrictions.

The country has so far relied on vaccine doses produced in China, India and Russia, but recently approved the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Just over 2.8 million of Zimbabwe's 15 million inhabitants have so far received a first vaccine dose.

The country has recorded more than 126,300 coronavirus infections and at least 4,543 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.