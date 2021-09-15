Zimbabwe imposes Covid vaccine on churchgoers

Covid vaccine trials

A man in South Africa receives an injection during Oxford vaccine trials. 

Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Zimbabwe's parliament on Tuesday banned anyone not vaccinated against Covid-19 from attending church services, the latest in a series of measure to boost uptake of the coronavirus jab.

