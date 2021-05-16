Zimbabwe government claims judiciary captured by foreign forces

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during the Defence Forces Day celebrations held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on August 14, 2018. 

Photo credit: Jekesai Njikizana | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Mnangagwa, who took over from the late Robert Mugabe following a military coup in 2017, has been accused of trying to turn Zimbabwe into a one party State.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has accused the judiciary of being captured by foreign forces after the High Court ruled that attempts to extend the tenure of the chief justice by five years were illegal.

