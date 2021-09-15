Zimbabwe bars unvaccinated civil servants from work

It is not clear how many of the 300,000 civil servants are vaccinated.

  • 1.9 million Zimbabweans had been fully vaccinated as of September 13.
  • The country plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people to reach herd immunity.

Zimbabwe has barred civil servants who have not gotten a Covid-19 vaccine from reporting to work with immediate effect.

