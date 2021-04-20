Zanzibar receives US equipment to curb Covid-19

USAid recently procured respiratory and sanitation supplies valued at $400,000.

cit

By  The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered a shipment of Covid-19 supplies to the Zanzibar Ministry of Health.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.