Zanzibar receives US equipment to curb Covid-19

Dar es Salaam. The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered a shipment of Covid-19 supplies to the Zanzibar Ministry of Health.

USAID’s Global Health Supply Chain activity recently procured respiratory and sanitation supplies valued at $400,000.

The supplies were delivered over the past month to the Port of Zanzibar and later to public medical facilities through the central medical store, according to The Citizen.

The shipment includes respiratory equipment such as pulse oximeters, pediatric and adult nasal cannulas, masks and sanitation supplies such as backpack sprayers, and biohazard disposal bags.

Speaking on the delivery of medical equipment, Dr Abdullah S. Ali, Director General of the Ministry of Health Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children, Zanzibar said: “We believe in partnership relations that deliver quality health care to the general population. The consignment of medical supplies received will fill the existing gaps in the reduction of the burden associated with the Covid-19 threat in terms of mortality, morbidity and hospitalisations.”

Side-by-side

The US government said it was committed to working side-by-side with all collaborators in Tanzania’s health sector to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The US is the single largest contributor to the international response to Covid-19, and over the last year, the US has dedicated $16.4 million to the Covid-19 response in Tanzania.

US Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright said that the US government is pleased to partner with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health to provide these critical supplies.

“Our contribution of $400,000 worth of respiratory support and sanitation supplies is a symbol of our commitment to this partnership, and we look forward to working side by side with you and other stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 and in our broader efforts to improve global health security,” he said.