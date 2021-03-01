Zanzibar gets new First Vice President in Othman Masoud Othman

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar’s President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has appointed Mr Othman Masoud Othman as the new First Vice President of the semi-autonomous archipelago.

Mr Othman is replacing Maalim Seif Sharrif Hamad who died on February 17, 2021. His body was laid to rest the following day in Pemba.

The late Seif Sharif Hamad, who was Zanzibar's First Vice President and ACT Wazalendo’s national chairman. Photo credit: The Citizen

Article 40 (1) of the Zanzibar Constitution 1984, as revised in 2010, requires that in case the First or Second Vice President dies, the successor should be picked within 14 days.

A statement from State House in the Isles said that the appointment of Mr Masoud, who is a member of the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, was in accordance with Article 9 (3) of the Zanzibar Constitution which requires the President to maintain the spirit of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“And following powers vested on him through Article 39(4) of the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984 and after consultations with ACT-Wazalendo, the President of Zanzibar and chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Mr Othman Masoud Othman Sharif to be the First Vice President,” reads part of the press statement.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Mwinyi had promised to issue an important announcement while speaking to journalists. Journalists in Zanzibar told the President that State House statements were released late, therefore denying print and television stations the opportunity to make extensive coverage on major issues.

“I have heard your concerns. In that regard I have to leave here earlier because later today there will be an important announcement to share with you,” he told the cheering members of the media.

Speaking during an interview with local media earlier on Monday, March 1, 2021, ACT-Wazalendo Party Leader Mr Zitto Kabwe said the name of the person to succeed the late Hamad had been submitted to President Mwinyi who is the appointing authority.