Zanzibar gets new First Vice President in Othman Masoud Othman

Mr Othman Masoud Othman. 

Photo credit: File | The Citizen
By  The Citizen

  • Mr Othman is replacing Maalim Seif Sharrif Hamad who died on February 17, 2021.

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar’s President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has appointed Mr Othman Masoud Othman as the new First Vice President of the semi-autonomous archipelago. 

