Zambian polls: Hakainde Hichilema extends lead to 62pc

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared set for a big win in the country’s presidential election as he stretched his lead on Sunday with results from 69 per cent of the constituencies now in.

President Edgar Lungu, who was trailing with 32 per cent of the vote against Mr Hichilema’s 62 per cent, has already declared that the vote was not free and fair.

Mr Hichelema’s opposition United Party for National Development (UNDP) has built a strong lead in Zambia’s two most populous provinces of Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

Nic Cheeseman, Democracy in Africa founder, said the 59-year-old businessman was headed for a landslide victory.

740, 000 lead

“Results coming in all the time, but as the things stand opposition leader (Mr) Hichelema has a 740 000 lead over President Lungu,” Prof Cheesman tweeted.

“To put that in perspective, (President) Lungu won the 2016 election by just 100, 000 (votes). This is one of the biggest wins in Zambian history.”

Five opposition candidates at the weekend urged President Lungu to concede defeat in the August 12 presidential and parliament elections.

President Lungu (64) issued a surprise statement saying violence against supporters of his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in some provinces rendered the polls “not free and fair.”

Opposition leaders Harry Kalaba, Nevers Mumba, Fred Mmembe, Chishala Kateka, Sean Tembo and Trevor Mwamba said the president could not cry foul after trying to use his incumbency to tilt the scales in his favour during the polls.

A brief by Democracy in Africa analysts Prof Cheeseman, Nicole Beadsworth and O’Brien Kaaba released on Sunday said President Lungu was increasingly becoming isolated and could soon be forced to concede defeat.

Violence

They said the ruling Patriotic Front was trying to exaggerate the violence that erupted on election day in three provinces as an excuse not to hand over power, but the strategy was bound to fail.

“Some analysts believe that it has been an inability to effectively infiltrate and control the (Electoral Commission of Zambia) that has led the president to make inflammatory public statements in a bid to intimidate the Commission into submission,” reads the statement.

Opposition leader Hichilema has just reached 2.1 million votes.



Based on a turnout of 72.3%, he needs 2,538,996 to secure the 50%+1 needed for a first round victory.



At the current speed of results, he may get there in the current batch of results.



We are minutes away !! pic.twitter.com/nfFFFfjToN — Prof Nic Cheeseman (@Fromagehomme) August 15, 2021

“Electoral commissions and officials, therefore, deserve strong and unequivocal support and encouragement from everyone who cares about the future of Zambia.

“If they continue to release results as they have been, the pressure on (President) Lungu to stand down may soon become insurmountable.”

In their preliminary reports, observer missions said despite a few cases of political violence, the polls were free and fair.

The European Union observer mission said the environment favoured the incumbent.

Vote counting has been delayed by a huge voter turnout and disputes between candidates and the electoral commission in some provinces.