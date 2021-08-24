Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema to take oath of office

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian president-elect for the United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Zambia's newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema takes office on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare triumph over authoritarianism and a milestone in African democracy.

