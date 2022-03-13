Zambia’s ex-president Rupiah Banda to be buried on March 18

Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda

Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda who died on March 11, 2022. He will be laid to rest on March 18 at the Presidential Burial Site in the capital Lusaka.

Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda, who died Friday, will be laid to rest on March 18 at the Presidential Burial Site, Embassy Park in the capital Lusaka, the government has announced.

