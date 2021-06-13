Zambia President Edgar Lungu collapses after 'sudden dizziness'

Zambian President Edgar Lungu

This file photo taken on May 21, 2016 shows Zambian President Edgar Lungu addressing tens of thousands of supporters at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, as he launches his re-election campaign ahead of polling day on August 11.


Photo credit: Salim Dawood | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Lungu had a similar experience in 2015, caused by what the presidency said was an "oesophagus condition".

Zambia President Edgar Lungu collapsed in the capital, Lusaka, during a national defence day event on Sunday, local media reported.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence

  2. No Hajj for Kenyan Muslims, Supkem says

  3. Covid-19: Kenya's death toll reaches 3,410

  4. Why Kenyans living with albinism are unhappy

  5. Covid-19 impeding fight against child labour, ILO says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.