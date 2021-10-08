Zambia finds $2 bn more debt on books, with China major creditor

Debt

Of the total debt, Zambia owes China $5.75 billion -- or $6.18 billion including unpaid interest.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

Zambia's newly elected government on Thursday said it owed $2 billion more to foreign creditors than previously thought, with more than $6 billion owed to China alone.

