Zambia ex-President Rupiah Banda sick with colon cancer

Lusaka,

Zambia's former President Rupiah Banda is sick with colon cancer, his office announced in a statement Saturday.

Mr Banda, 83, succeeded Levy Mwanawasa after his demise while in office in 2008.

He ruled until he was dislodged by the late Michael Sata in the 2011 General Election that ended the Movement for Multiparty Democracy’s 20-year stay in power.

The statement quoted Mr Banda as saying that although the matter is private and personal, Zambians who once elected him to office deserve to know.

“The Office of the fourth Republican President wishes to inform the nation that Mr Rupiah Banda has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with cancer of the colon.”

Mr Banda has been receiving treatment for months now, it added.

“As I continue to battle against this terrible disease, I ask for your prayers and with the grace of God, I will overcome.”

Mr Banda’s first wife died of cancer while the second one is a survivor.