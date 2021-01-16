Yoweri Museveni maintains lead with 86pc of votes in
What you need to know:
- Constitutionally, president elect should be declared within 48 hours from the time polls closed, Thursday 4pm.
Uganda's electoral agency chief on Saturday credited opposition frontrunner Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, with 3,119,965 votes as his percentage surged to 34.62 percent.
In the latest announcement of results, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s percentage lead significantly dwindled from 61.98 to 58.83 percent.
This is the first time incumbent president Museveni’s percentage vote count fell below 60 percent since tallying commenced Thursday at the national tally centre in Kyambogo, Kampala.
However, should Mr Museveni maintain lead above 50 percent, he stands chance to win and extend his rule to 40 years.
According to the country's electoral commission's provisional results, Mr Museveni is pacing on with 5,303,831 votes of the 9,100,865 valid votes in.
2021 Presidential election provisional results from 30,098/34,684 polling stations received so far (86.78%) released January 16, 9:20am
Presidential Candidate
Candidate’s Party
Cumulative vote tally
Percentage (%)
Amuriat Oboi Patrick
Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
296,645
3.29
Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph
Independent
39,802
0.44
Kalembe Nancy Linda
Independent
33,129
0.37
Katumba John
Independent
32,692
0.36
Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine
National Unity Platform (NUP)
3,119,965
34.62
Nobert Mao
Democratic Party (DP)
49,904
0.55
Mayambala Willy
Independent
12,124
0.13
Mugisha Muntu G
Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)
59,505
0.66
Mwesigye Fred
Independent
21,841
0.24
Tumukunde Henry K
Independent
44,427
0.49
Museveni T Kaguta
National Resistance Movement (NRM)
5,303,831
58.83
Valid votes in
9,100,865
Invalid Votes
336,447
3.6% of votes cast
Spoilt votes
26,704
Number of votes
9,347,312
51.63 of registered voters
Total Number of registered voters
18,103,603
*Accurate as per January 16, 2021 (9:25am Local EAT) with the next batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (11:30am Local EAT)
