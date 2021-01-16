Yoweri Museveni maintains lead with 86pc of votes in

Uganda's electoral agency chief on Saturday credited opposition frontrunner Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, with 3,119,965 votes as his percentage surged to 34.62 percent.

In the latest announcement of results, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s percentage lead significantly dwindled from 61.98 to 58.83 percent.

This is the first time incumbent president Museveni’s percentage vote count fell below 60 percent since tallying commenced Thursday at the national tally centre in Kyambogo, Kampala.

However, should Mr Museveni maintain lead above 50 percent, he stands chance to win and extend his rule to 40 years.

According to the country's electoral commission's provisional results, Mr Museveni is pacing on with 5,303,831 votes of the 9,100,865 valid votes in.

2021 Presidential election provisional results from 30,098/34,684 polling stations received so far (86.78%) released January 16, 9:20am Presidential Candidate Candidate’s Party Cumulative vote tally Percentage (%) Amuriat Oboi Patrick Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 296,645 3.29 Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph Independent 39,802 0.44 Kalembe Nancy Linda Independent 33,129 0.37 Katumba John Independent 32,692 0.36 Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine National Unity Platform (NUP) 3,119,965 34.62 Nobert Mao Democratic Party (DP) 49,904 0.55 Mayambala Willy Independent 12,124 0.13 Mugisha Muntu G Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 59,505 0.66 Mwesigye Fred Independent 21,841 0.24 Tumukunde Henry K Independent 44,427 0.49 Museveni T Kaguta National Resistance Movement (NRM) 5,303,831 58.83 Valid votes in 9,100,865 Invalid Votes 336,447 3.6% of votes cast Spoilt votes 26,704 Number of votes 9,347,312 51.63 of registered voters Total Number of registered voters 18,103,603

*Accurate as per January 16, 2021 (9:25am Local EAT) with the next batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (11:30am Local EAT)

Constitutionally, president elect should be declared within 48 hours from the time polls closed, Thursday 4pm.