Yoweri Museveni maintains lead with 86pc of votes in

Uganda 2021 election

Posters of the two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine are seen along a street in Kampala, Uganda, on January 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sumy Sadurni | AFP
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Uganda's electoral agency chief on Saturday credited opposition frontrunner Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, with 3,119,965 votes as his percentage surged to 34.62 percent. 

In the latest announcement of results, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s percentage lead significantly dwindled from 61.98 to 58.83 percent.

This is the first time incumbent president Museveni’s percentage vote count fell below 60 percent since tallying commenced Thursday at the national tally centre in Kyambogo, Kampala.

However, should Mr Museveni maintain lead above 50 percent, he stands chance to win and extend his rule to 40 years. 

According to the country's electoral commission's provisional results, Mr Museveni is pacing on with 5,303,831 votes of the 9,100,865 valid votes in. 

2021 Presidential election provisional results from 30,098/34,684 polling stations received so far (86.78%) released January 16, 9:20am

Presidential Candidate

Candidate’s Party

Cumulative vote tally

Percentage (%)

Amuriat Oboi Patrick

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)

296,645

3.29

Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph

Independent

39,802

0.44

Kalembe Nancy Linda

Independent

33,129

0.37

Katumba John

Independent

32,692

0.36

Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP)

3,119,965

34.62

Nobert Mao

Democratic Party (DP)

49,904

0.55

Mayambala Willy

Independent

12,124

0.13

Mugisha Muntu G

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)

59,505

0.66

Mwesigye Fred

Independent

21,841

0.24

Tumukunde Henry K

Independent

44,427

0.49

Museveni T Kaguta

National Resistance Movement (NRM)

5,303,831

58.83

Valid votes in

9,100,865

Invalid Votes

336,447

3.6% of votes cast

Spoilt votes

26,704

Number of votes

9,347,312

51.63 of registered voters

Total Number of registered voters

18,103,603

*Accurate as per January 16, 2021 (9:25am Local EAT) with the next batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (11:30am Local EAT)

Constitutionally, president elect should be declared within 48 hours from the time polls closed, Thursday 4pm.

