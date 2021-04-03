World powers urge rapid Eritrean withdrawal from Tigray as 'stalemate' looms

Ethiopians from the Tigray region protest

Ethiopians from the Tigray region holds placards while they gather and protest outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

The G7 group of leading nations on Friday called for the "swift" withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia's conflict-hit northern Tigray region, as the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned of a prolonged stalemate. 

