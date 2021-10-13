World powers urge factions in Tigray conflict to embrace dialogue

Ethiopian children who fled the Tigray conflict wait for food aid at a refugee camp. World powers have called on all parties to the Tigray conflict to immediately engage in negotiations to end the bloody civil war in north Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The United States, the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have called on all parties to the Tigray conflict to immediately engage in negotiations to end the bloody civil war in north Ethiopia.

