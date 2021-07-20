Why Uganda is sending more officials than athletes to Tokyo

museveni uganda olympics

Ugandan President Museveni and First Lady Janet flag off the Uganda Olympics Team to Japan at Kololo Independence Grounds on July 9. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PPU
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • For the 2021 Olympics, Uganda is sending a 56-member contingent to Tokyo.
  • Of these, 25 of them are athletes, the highest number the country has sent since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. 
  • However, the rest of the travelling contingent, 31 to be precise, includes coaches, general officials, administrators and government officers. 

Kampala

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

  2. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  3. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  4. MPs toughen rules for submitting mini-budgets

  5. Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.