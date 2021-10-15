Why Somali judge Abdulqawi Yusuf disagreed with ICJ’s maritime decision

Somali judge Abdulqawi Yusuf disagreed with the judgment of the International Court of Justice in a case between Kenya and Somalia because it was a “judicial refashioning” of the geography of the two states.

And in a separate opinion appended to the judgment, Mr Yusuf argues the court erred by pushing the line of equidistance northwards to the benefit of Kenya, rather than use the nearest landmark to the sea, which would have meant the court agreeing with Somalia’s proposed maritime boundary.

He agreed with the court’s findings that the rule for drawing up the Kenya-Somalia maritime border should be based on the line of equidistance, as is the tradition in the Law of the Sea.

And while the court used that to grant Somalia a significant chunk of sea against Kenya’s, Judge Mr Yusuf argues the court played judicial activism by not granting the new borderlines based on coordinates from the nearest land bases.

Political balance

Judge Yusuf suggests that the court played political balance in extending the line of equidistance to save Kenya further sea loss, as Nairobi had already reached a bilateral agreement with Dar es Salaam to delimit their maritime boundary based on a parallel line of attitude.

“It is difficult to understand the decision to ignore the base points proposed by the Parties on the southernmost tip of Ras Kamboni a protuberance on the Somali mainland near the LBT (land-based terminus),” he wrote in his opinion on Tuesday.

“By ignoring Ras Kamboni, the Judgment has disregarded a material feature in Somalia’s coastline which marks a ‘significant shift’ in the direction of its coast.”

The court decided by 10 to four to draw up a new maritime boundary following a line of equidistance, which will delimit the exclusive economic zones of both countries as well as the continental shelf up to 200 nautical miles.

Created a geodetic line

They created a geodetic line starting “with azimuth 114° until it reaches the 200-nautical-mile limit measured from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea of the Republic of Kenya is measured, at the point with coordinates 3° 4' 21.3" S and 44° 35' 30.7" E (WGS 84).

Judges Ronny Abraham, Yusuf, Dalveer Bhandari and Nawaf Salam rejected this.

The court also decided nine against five that the maritime boundary delimiting the continental shelf will continue “along the same geodetic line until it reaches the outer limits of the continental shelf or the area where the rights of third States may be affected.”

Judges Abraham, Yusuf, Bhandari, Patrick Robinson and Salam dissented.

And although the entire bench agreed that neither state had violated international law by insisting on their maritime lines or exploring in disputed waters, Yusuf said the judgment as it is could bring problems in future for both countries and those sharing the maritime region such as Tanzania.

Several coordinates

Based on the principle that “land dominates the sea”, he argues that the construction of the line of equidistance should have been based on the “nearest points on the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial seas of each of the two States is measured.”

Somalia had provided several coordinates to suggest how the delimitation should flow. Kenya did not initially offer its preferred delimitation but later gave proposals in subsequent court filings. Yusuf says the court should have followed practice, which is to delimit maritime boundaries based on the “low-water line” as the baseline for measuring maritime territory.

“I could not agree with the unprecedented search for a concavity in a so-called ‘broader geographical configuration’ which has nothing to do with the geography and coastlines of Somalia and Kenya, but can only be understood as an attempt to justify a ‘judicial refashioning,” he wrote.

“Without any reasons given except that it has been done on the basis of an allegedly ‘serious cut-off’ of the coastal projections of Kenya.”

The verdict of the court did not refer to the Kenya-Tanzania maritime border, which experts say strangely adopted the parallel line of latitude, ignoring the nearest land feature, and hence flows eastwards.

Bilateral agreement

But Yusuf said the decision of the court may have been influenced by the maritime boundary agreement Tanzania and Kenya have. While Yusuf ruled the bilateral agreement with Tanzania should have no influence on the Kenya-Somalia tiff, he warned that in fact Kenya could lose a significant chunk of the continental shelf as it is a “grey area” on where it should reach.

“No such ‘serious cut-off’ can be visualised within 200 nautical miles, even on sketch-map 10 of the Judgment entitled ‘Geographical configuration and its effect on equidistance lines’. This is a very regrettable and unprecedented use of the words ‘serious cut-off’ for something different from what they actually mean.”

Mr Yusuf’s presence on the bench had been a subject of bias claims by Kenya. But under the rules of the court, members of the bench do not represent their countries of origin and only judges themselves can opt out of a case.

Mr Yusuf stayed on from the start. As vice-president of the court, he had in 2017 issued a declaration on the ICJ’s decision that admitted the Somalia-Kenya case after Nairobi argued there was no jurisdiction.

He observed that the two countries had signed an MoU on resolving the boundary, but which they had not negotiated. It had been drafted by Norwegian diplomat Hans Wilhelm Longva.

Longva died in October 2013, nearly a year before Somalia sued. Kenya continued to protest the jurisdiction of the court to the very end.

Incorrect adjustment

But now it seems the court’s decision made an incorrect adjustment to the provisional line of equidistance, granting Kenya some 10,000km2 of sea.

The judge warned that while there appeared to be a political balance, the new boundary could cut off Kenya’s coastal projections in the outer continental shelf by the Tanzanian border.