WHO warns of new Covid wave in Africa

A man receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in Africa due to delayed vaccine supplies, a slow rollout and new variants.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.