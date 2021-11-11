WHO airlifts medical specialists to treat victims of tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Siera Leone fire

A fuel tanker goes up in flames in Freetown, Siera Leone on November 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The group of 10 Senegalese medics airlifted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is part of the international Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) requested by the West African country, which is struggling to attend to the cases of people with severe burns from the fire disaster.

The first batch of foreign healthcare specialists expected to help Sierra Leone treat victims of last week’s deadly tanker explosion have arrived in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.