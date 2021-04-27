What to know about the violence in Somalia

Somalia soldiers

Somali military forces supporting anti-government opposition leaders in Mogadishu on Sunday.  Somalia, recovering from decades of civil war, is facing its worst political crisis in recent years after the failure to hold planned elections in February.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Fighting has erupted in the Somali capital Mogadishu, with rising tensions between the president and a host of powerful opponents spilling over in the fragile country's worst political violence in years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.