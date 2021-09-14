WFP to cut food aid to South Sudan over funding crunch

South Sudan women

Women carry food in gunny bags after visiting an aid distribution centre in Ngop in South Sudan's Unity State on March 10, 2017. 
 

Photo credit: Albert Gonzalez Farran | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

The World Food Program (WFP) warned Monday that it will suspend food assistance for more than 100,000 displaced people in parts of South Sudan for three months from October due to funding shortages.

